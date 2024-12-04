Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $633.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.940-2.990 EPS.

ZS opened at $198.64 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

