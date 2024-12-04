Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Director Purchases $787,999.36 in Stock

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) Director Mark F. Sr. Bailey acquired 184,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $787,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,534,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,642.88. This represents a 13.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zoomcar Price Performance
Shares of Zoomcar stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 67,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $1,289.00.
Zoomcar Company Profile
