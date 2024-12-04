Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Director Purchases $787,999.36 in Stock

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) Director Mark F. Sr. Bailey acquired 184,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $787,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,534,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,642.88. This represents a 13.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zoomcar Price Performance

Shares of Zoomcar stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 67,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $1,289.00.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Zoomcar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.