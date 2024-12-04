Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.