Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) vs. General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Worthington Steel and General Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 1 1 0 2.50 General Steel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Worthington Steel presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.93%. Given General Steel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Steel is more favorable than Worthington Steel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Worthington Steel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of General Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Worthington Steel and General Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel 3.71% 12.14% 7.34% General Steel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worthington Steel and General Steel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel $3.43 billion 0.66 $154.70 million $2.48 17.91 General Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Worthington Steel has higher revenue and earnings than General Steel.

Summary

Worthington Steel beats General Steel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About General Steel

General Steel Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of cell research, development, storage, and cell culture service in the People's Republic of China. General Steel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

