WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 245486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCLD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 107.2% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3,096.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

