William David Wood III Sells 1,870 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $250,598.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,082.09. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William David Wood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, William David Wood III sold 588 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $59,305.68.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.99. 197,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,268. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.37.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agilysys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

