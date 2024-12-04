What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Greif FY2025 Earnings?

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greif in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Greif Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GEF opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $73.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Greif by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Greif by 15.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.