Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Down 35.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) traded down 35.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 257,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 634,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Webis Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £708,012.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.89.

Webis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.