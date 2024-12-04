Waste Management, Inc. (WM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on December 20th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

NYSE WM opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $230.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average is $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.94.

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

