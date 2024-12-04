Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 50420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $687.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $67,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 83.6% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

