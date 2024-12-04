Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $273.50 and last traded at $273.15, with a volume of 50700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $239.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 117,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.