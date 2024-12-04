Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Upgraded at ThinkEquity

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at ThinkEquity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5 %

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

