Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.49). 98,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 101,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.52).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.31) price target on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.14. The company has a market capitalization of £100.53 million, a P/E ratio of 839.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Ultimate Products’s previous dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.47%. Ultimate Products’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

