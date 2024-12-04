UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $134.32. The company had a trading volume of 182,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,080. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $107.49 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 84.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

