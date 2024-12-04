Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA cut its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,488,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

TPB stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $63.51.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.