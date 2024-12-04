TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 2nd

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $38.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

