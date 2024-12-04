THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

