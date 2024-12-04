Thomas B. Cusick Sells 3,000 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $130,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 167,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

