Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Sands Sells 125,000 Shares

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Sands sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$22,937.50.

Shares of CVE:TMG opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.36.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

