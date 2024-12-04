The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.0% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

