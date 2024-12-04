The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 5,153 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,591.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,889,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,648,865.60. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,312 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $13,723.52.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,869 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $29,894.98.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,341 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $44,451.84.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,876 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $49,540.16.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,364 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $55,571.04.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,448 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $35,617.84.

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $126,156.40.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GRX opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Articles

