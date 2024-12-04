Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71), with a volume of 16724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.69).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.59.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

