Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.78 and last traded at $219.21, with a volume of 48021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.10.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

