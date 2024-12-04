Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) is Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Philosophy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,144 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy makes up approximately 4.6% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $58,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.10.

Talen Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

TLN stock opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

