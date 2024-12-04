T-mac DAO Price Reaches $13.45 on Major Exchanges (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for about $13.45 or 0.00014001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $13.45 billion and $1,652.66 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.59 or 0.99677021 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,546.46 or 0.99433357 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About T-mac DAO
T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.
T-mac DAO Token Trading
