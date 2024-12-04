SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $1.53

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $401.50 million and $209.12 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 278,270,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,784,123 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

