Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,341,823.20. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $36,850.00.

On Monday, November 25th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $37,160.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $35,740.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $35,820.00.

On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $35,540.00.

On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $35,610.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMC stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

See Also

