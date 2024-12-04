StockNews.com Downgrades National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,956. The firm has a market cap of $590.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $86.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

