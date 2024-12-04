Stifel Nicolaus Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $425.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.74.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.68 and a 200 day moving average of $271.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This trade represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,672,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

