SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,788 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

