Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-$201 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.63 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
