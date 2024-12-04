SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.27 and last traded at $173.49, with a volume of 43936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.52.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

