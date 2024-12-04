SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.39. 22,996,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 35,297,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $99,244.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,266.72. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,583.21. This represents a 21.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,275 shares of company stock worth $1,811,044 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

