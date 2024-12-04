Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown Buys 137,500 Shares

Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silver North Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 183,000 shares of Silver North Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,640.00.

Silver North Resources Price Performance

Shares of ANZ opened at C$0.04 on Wednesday. Silver North Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Silver North Resources

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. The company's primary asset is the Haldane silver/lead/zinc exploration project located in Yukon Territory; and holds interests in other gold, silver, and base metal projects located in Colorado, Nevada, and Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.