Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expands By 11.1%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 595.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 294.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $144.45. 398,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

