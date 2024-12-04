Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Decreases By 7.7%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.82. 2,187,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

