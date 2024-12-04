Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Declines By 10.9%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of HCAT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 669,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,333. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,068 shares of company stock worth $270,455. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,896 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 296,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

