Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Rises By 16.1%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Greif Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Greif by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 280,330 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 80,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

GEF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 180,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,888. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. Greif has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $73.16.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

