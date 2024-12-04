Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Drops By 6.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FVRR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Trading Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.