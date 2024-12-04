Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Drops By 6.5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.
Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 1.69.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
