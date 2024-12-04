Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Decreases By 6.6%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 33,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 154,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 171,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

