Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Rises By 10.6%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,558 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.