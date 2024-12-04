Short Interest in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Drops By 7.1%

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Enovis during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 70,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. Enovis has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
