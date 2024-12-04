Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Grows By 5.8%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 438,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76. Edison International has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

