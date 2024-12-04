Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Declines By 7.7%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 178,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 149.16% and a negative net margin of 188.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 2.97% of Dyadic International worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

