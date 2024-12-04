Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Decreases By 7.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Cryoport alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CYRX

Cryoport Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 322,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,517. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Cryoport declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,649.47. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,700 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.