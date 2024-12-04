Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Decreases By 11.5%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CELC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, November 15th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Celcuity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CELC

Celcuity Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $465.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 31.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.