Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 5.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 945.17%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

