Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Decreases By 6.3%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,454,000 after buying an additional 92,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 251.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,138 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 90,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,911. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
