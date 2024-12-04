SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.64 and last traded at $104.64. Approximately 238,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,206,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.87.

SN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.39.

The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

