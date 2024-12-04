ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 917.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,935,000 after purchasing an additional 280,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,786,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $1,056.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $968.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $851.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,072.84.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

